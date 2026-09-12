With the next State election scheduled for next March and 126 of NSW’s 128 councils set to go to the polls in September 2028, the peak body for local government in NSW has called for stronger action following new research showing almost nine in ten Australian women in public office or standing for election have experienced online abuse linked to their role.

The Women for Election survey found 89 per cent of respondents had experienced online abuse, while three quarters said it had worsened over the past two years, and half had considered whether it was severe enough to make them leave public life.

Local Government NSW (LGNSW) director and deputy mayor of Blue Mountains City Council, Cr Romola Hollywood, said the findings highlighted a serious threat to local democracy.

"These findings should alarm anyone who cares about the future of local democracy,” she declared.

“Councillors, mayors and candidates are local people who put their hands up to serve their communities, often while juggling work, family and volunteer commitments.

"No councillor, mayor or candidate should have to endure abuse, harassment or intimidation simply because she has chosen to serve her community,” Cr Hollywood added.

“I have personally experienced many abusive comments on social media, including threats with intent to harm me, which I reported to the NSW Police, and they dealt with it from there.

"This is not an individual problem. It is a systemic threat to democratic participation. The real cost is measured in the skilled women who decide not to run for council, nominate for mayor or seek re-election because the personal toll is too high,” she said.

"Women make an enormous contribution to local government as councillors, mayors, executives and council staff. But gendered abuse and intimidation discourage strong female candidates from standing for office or applying for executive roles.”

LGNSW has consistently advocated for stronger protections against harassment and intimidation of elected representatives and council staff, and is calling on governments and social media companies to strengthen safeguards, improve reporting mechanisms and ensure public office holders can access appropriate support.

"No woman should have to choose between serving her community and protecting herself or her family from abuse. We cannot allow abuse and intimidation to become accepted as part of public life," Cr Hollywood concluded.

Support services:

If in immediate danger, call Police on Triple Zero/000.