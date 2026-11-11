American writer Mark Twain is said to have told a newspaper reporter chasing up premature reports of his passing in 1897 with the words: “The report of my death was an exaggeration”.

When the same thing happened to local war hero and sports buff, William Francis “Nip” Clifford, he went even further, allegedly fronting-up to the offending editor in person at the local newspaper office!

Clifford was a well-known local sportsman and sports administrator in western NSW, and also a patriotic Australian who served in not one, but two world wars.

Suffering ill-health from his time in the armed forces, the local boxing and football enthusiast, has now been recognised as one of those who died for their country, local historian Patrick Boukre recently told Dubbo Photo News.

“The late Word War I and World War II veteran, William Francis ‘Nip’ Clifford , has a commemorative plaque in the NSW Garden of Remembrance in Sydney,” Patrick revealed.

“His death, over 80 years ago in Dubbo in 1942, has now been accepted by DVA (Department of Veteran’s Affairs) as war-caused,” he added.

Clifford served in both the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and the First Australian Imperial Force (AIF) during World War I and also with the Australian Army during World War II.

He first enlisted with the AIF on February 19, 1917 in Sydney with the 3rd Battalion, 24th Reinforcement after which he fought on the Western Front in France, where he was gassed. He also had prior service with the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

In May 1939, however, an incident occurred in which Clifford saw red: when a local newspaper erroneously reported that he had died after being struck by a car. On April 18, 1941, while stationed in Dubbo with the army, he then famously visited the office of the Dubbo Liberal and Macquarie Advocate to personally inform the editor that he was very much alive!

His second round of service was at the Dubbo Army Camp, where he helped organise boxing bouts and reconnected with his former World War I platoon sergeant, Lieutenant Jack Hamilton (VC).

Clifford was also prominent in the region as a major boxing promoter and referee. Operating out of Dubbo and Narromine, Clifford was known for enthusiastically fostering the sport among local youth and organising boxing matches to raise money for charity.

Beyond boxing, he was heavily involved in rugby league, serving for several years as Narromine's official delegate to the Dubbo League.

He passed away suddenly in late 1942 at the age of 50, shortly after being discharged from the army during World War II due to ill-health.

While Clifford has a commemorative plaque in the NSW Garden of Remembrance in Sydney, his actual burial site is unknown, Patrick revealed.

“He wouldn't unfortunately be now eligible for funding for a marker from DVA, however, but when the exact location of his grave in the Old Dubbo Cemetery is found, a community marker could be placed on his grave,” Patrick revealed.

“I have attached a photo of William Francis Clifford's commemorative plaque in the NSW Garden of Remembrance,” he concluded.