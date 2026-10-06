Lifeline Central West is encouraging people across the Dubbo community to consider becoming a volunteer Crisis Supporter, with the next training cohort commencing on October 14.

For Ivette Labib, Team Lead Crisis Support and Trainer with Lifeline Central West in Dubbo, volunteering is about being there when someone needs it most.

“We care. We are there just to listen and help get through the darkest period of someone’s life,” Ivette said.

“Volunteers are the backbone of Lifeline and we appreciate everything they do.”

Lifeline answers more than one million contacts from people experiencing crisis each year, highlighting the vital role trained volunteers play in providing connection and support.

Volunteering with Lifeline can also provide valuable experience, knowledge and a potential career pathway, with volunteers receiving support and mentoring throughout their Crisis Supporter training.

The training is delivered online by Lifeline, an accredited Registered Training Organisation, and includes e-learning followed by two evenings of training each week. Participants who successfully complete the course receive a Statement of Attainment in three units of competency covering suicide prevention, responding to crisis situations and providing client-centred support to people in crisis.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over and meet the required criteria. The first phase of the upcoming training runs until the end of November, followed by further student placement and internship opportunities.

With suicide prevention and community connection at the heart of Lifeline’s work, Ivette said becoming a volunteer was a meaningful way to make a difference.

“It’s worthwhile and very rewarding knowing you are helping another person,” she said.

Enrolments for the next intake close on October 7. For more information, contact Ivette Labib on 1300 789 258 or email ilabib@lifelinecentralwest.org.au.