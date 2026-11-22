Still wearing his Dubbo High School 1949 school captain's badge with pride, Indigenous educational pioneer, Victor Chapman AM, earlier this month gained another high honour after a stellar 40-year teaching career.

Uncle Vic received a Lifetime Achievement commendation under the Nanga Mai (Eora: “to dream”) Awards, an annual event organised by the Department of Education's Aboriginal Education and Communities Directorate. The awards aim to “celebrate and recognise outstanding achievements and excellence in Aboriginal education”.

A respected Yuwaalaraay Elder and one of the earliest Aboriginal principals in NSW, Uncle Vic’s academic journey began when he was growing up in Hebel, Queensland where he demonstrated remarkable determination, walking kilometres to school and supporting his illiterate parents by reading letters and newspapers aloud.

At just 13, he earned a scholarship that enabled him to attend Dubbo High School alone, an extraordinary act of courage for an Aboriginal boy in the 1940s.

This opportunity, combined with his passion for learning and the support of his school, led him to become the first Aboriginal teacher appointed in NSW, starting as a relief teacher in Mudgee.

In 1975, Uncle Vic broke new ground as one of the first Aboriginal principals, leading Gwynneville Public School, Berkeley Public School and Thirroul Public School with pride and strength.

Across 50 years of leadership, his legacy includes improving educational outcomes for Aboriginal students, promoting cultural respect and awareness, and supporting pathways for Aboriginal staff into leadership roles.

Though retired, his profound impact endures through former students who recall his care, commitment, and belief in every child.