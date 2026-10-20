They’re the little dairy that could, with the central west’s Little Big Dairy Co recently awarded three championship titles in a prestigious statewide competition.

The family-owned-and-run business at Rawsonville – midway between Dubbo and Narromine – bagged wins for Champion Butter; Champion Milk Overall (Full Cream Milk); and Champion White Milk (Full Cream Milk); at the Dairy Industry Association of Australia (DIAA) Awards recently held in Sydney.

“These awards were judged across entries in this year's DIAA NSW competitions, making the result a particularly special one for our family and team,” company director Emma Elliott of the sixth-generation family-owned operation, said.

“For us, recognition like this is more than just an award; it is independent validation that all of the little things we work hard at every day really do add up,” she added.

The award, she believes, is a credit not only to their final product, top-quality milk products for the region and beyond, but also to the systems they have put in place at their farm.

“The care of our cows, the feed we grow, the quality of the milk coming into the dairy; the decisions made during processing; the people packing orders and getting products out the door.

“Most of that work happens quietly, behind the scenes so, it is incredibly rewarding to see our Full Cream Milk and Butter recognised in this way,” Emma enthused.

The wins, she reveals, are also about the people who make their success a reality every day.

“We're enormously proud of the products, but we're just as proud of the people behind them.

“Our team works incredibly hard, physically and practically, to produce food we are proud to put the Little Big Dairy name on,” she explained.

Their base in the region, she argues, is actually a huge benefit for an industry whose product is retailed all around the eastern states.

“We are really proud to be located on the outskirts of Dubbo and to be a regional business, I guess, is really exciting because we have such a great support network from our local community here. We feel like we’re right in the middle of everywhere 10 hours to Brisbane, 10 hours to Melbourne, six hours to Sydney,” Emma said.

“Being a business located in regional NSW allows us to get things done really quickly, it comes with its challenges and its proximity for our suppliers so that the more we can do here in-house and work with other local providers in our local region, the more robust our community becomes and the more agile and sustainable we also become not just as a business but as a community as well.”

Running a dairy, day-in, day-out, is no walk across an open field, and the win is a credit to the hard work and grind that goes into success in one of our most competitive agricultural industries.

“This achievement is something we're very pleased to share with our customers, community and trading partners who choose our products, put them on shelves and tables, and help us share Little Big Dairy Co with more people,” Emma said.

"On behalf of our team and family, thank you for being part of our story and for pausing with us to celebrate this one,” she concluded.