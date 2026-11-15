Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) recently announced its 2027 Season Launch is set for Sunday, November 22.

Locals are invited to be among the first to discover the 21 productions coming to the DRTCC stage, featuring a heady mix of musicals, comedies, dramas, and dance.

Guests will enjoy a 90-minute showcase at the launch, offering an exclusive first look at the productions set to take centre stage in 2027, Performing Arts and Venues Coordinator Tiffany Rowland said. Guests will also receive exclusive first access to the 2027 season program.

Productions for next year, she revealed, have been selected to captivate audiences and bring people together through shared experiences.

"We're thrilled to unveil a season that celebrates the magic of live performance, with a program that offers something for every audience member, whether you're discovering theatre for the first time or returning to enjoy a favourite genre,” she said.

“This year’s launch is especially exciting as it will be one of the first opportunities for audiences to experience our upgraded audio system,” she added.

Before the launch, guests can view a special collection of images celebrating the audiences, moments and memories that filled the theatre in 2026, before the curtain rises on what's to come. Afterwards, attendees will be invited to stay and enjoy refreshments in the foyer, reconnect with fellow theatre-goers, and share in the excitement of the year ahead.

Tickets are $25, or complimentary for 2026 season subscribers. Visit drtcc.com.au, the Box Office, or phone 6801 4378.