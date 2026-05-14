It was a Great Southern Night for sure at Lazy River Estate last weekend as Live Fest brought music fans to their feet.

Fest-fans (standing) Sam, Bill, Kezza, Paul, Tonio, Kath and Andrea, (and kneeling) Mel, Nessy and Justin were some of the many who enjoyed the entertainment on Saturday, May 2.

See our story and photos by Dubbo Photo News' resident muso Ken Smith in our May 14 edition of Dubbo Photo News, available to pick up free at 100 locations around the region, or on our website under Digital Editions.