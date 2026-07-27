With National Diabetes Week occurring recently (July 12-18), Rural health charity Marathon Health says now is the perfect opportunity to raise awareness of diabetes mellitus, a chronic disease which currently affects almost two million Australians, according to Diabetes Australia.

Within that national cohort, where around 300 Australians develop diabetes every day, around 10,000 people living in the rural communities Marathon Health supports have Type 2 diabetes. Diabetes also continues to disproportionately affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Behind every diabetes statistic is a person learning to navigate their diagnosis, make lifestyle changes and manage their health. Nationally, around 16 per cent of First Nations adults are living with diabetes, highlighting the importance of Culturally-safe prevention, education and support services.

This year's Diabetes Australia campaign, “Living Out Loud”, promotes awareness and encourages greater understanding and support across the community. Supporting the campaign, Marathon Health connects people living with diabetes to services including diabetes education, dietetics, podiatry and chronic disease management.

The charity’s Portfolio Manager – Chronic Disease Services, Alison Amor, said many cases of diabetes can be delayed or prevented through healthy lifestyle changes.

"Type 2 diabetes continues to have a significant impact across Western NSW, which is why prevention, early intervention and access to the right support are so important," Ms Amor said.

"Living well with diabetes often requires more than a single service. A multidisciplinary approach that brings together [different] services can help people better understand their condition, reduce their risk of complications and take positive steps towards improving their health”.

Foot health is an important part of diabetes management that is often overlooked until problems arise, according to Marathon Health Podiatrist and Diabetes Educator, Penne Steedman.

"Foot care is a critical part of managing diabetes, yet it's something many people don't think about until they experience a problem," Ms Steedman said.

"Reduced sensation and poor circulation can mean small issues quickly become serious, increasing the risk of ulcers, infection, hospitalisation and, in severe cases, amputation.

"Many diabetes-related foot complications can be prevented through regular checks, early intervention and access to the right support. Early foot care helps people stay active and maintain their independence."

Marathon Health's new “Type 2 and You” information sessions, starting later this month, aim to help people understand their diagnosis, build confidence and learn practical strategies for living well with Type 2 diabetes.

The sessions complement other community initiatives including “Shop Well, Eat Well” healthy trolley tours scheduled for Wellington and Gilgandra in the coming weeks, which help people make informed food choices and support their overall health and wellbeing.

The charity also delivers weekly Indigenous chronic disease clinics in Bathurst, providing Culturally-safe support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and diabetes foot health clinics in Dubbo.

For further information, visit marathonhealth.com.au.