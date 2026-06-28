Local artist Annette Ferguson is thrilled to be one of three artists from regional Australia to contribute to a soon-to-be-released children’s activity book by Uungula Wind Farm developer Squadron Energy.

Annette joined Queensland artists Jasmine Pearce from Dysart and James Baggley from Glenden, located near another of the company’s projects, the Clarke Creek Wind Farm, in contributing to the new activity book.

Squadron, a leading renewable energy company, discovered Annette through her online artist profile which showcased her designs, and chose Ms Ferguson, who lives near Uungula Wind Farm, to design the cover art for its children’s activity book.

“Squadron Energy found me on that website,” Ms Ferguson said.

“They rang me and said, ‘We really like your art’. They asked me if I would do the cover for them and I thought, ‘Hell yes!’”

The Dubbo-based, visually impaired graphic designer was thrilled to be invited to work on the book project, which brings together engaging puzzles, captivating artwork and educational content for children, including a crossword, maze, word search, connect-the-dots and spot-the-difference activities.

The cover of the activity book that bears Annette's artwork. Photo: Squadron Energy

It will be distributed at community events supported by Squadron Energy and during school visits to project sites.

For Annette, the opportunity to work on the project also came at the perfect time, allowing her to return to more personal creative pursuits after years working in the commercial space.

Drawing on her upbringing on a property outside Dubbo, she used her connection to the land, her experience with and knowledge of horses, and the many friends she has in the ag industry as inspiration for the artwork.

“I felt inspired by my life. My general life in the country,” she said.

“Part of the brief was to create a farm landscape with animals and plants, and I thought it was important [for it to] be educational for kids.”

Her designs feature elements familiar to regional Australia, including livestock and native flowers and plants such as sunflowers and kangaroo paw.

Annette said one of the most rewarding aspects of the project was the opportunity to collaborate closely with the Squadron team, along with the creative freedom and flexibility she was given.

“Squadron was really good to work with. They were absolutely delightful the whole time,” she added.

Annette has also contributed her artwork to other meaningful community spaces including Macquarie Home Stay in Dubbo, the vital accommodation service for cancer patients across Western NSW which Squadron Energy has also supported.

The activity book is expected to be released in the near future, a company spokesperson indicated.