Several local artists were among those to walk away with awards at the prestigious 2026 Art Unlimited Exhibition in Dunedoo.

Dubbo artists Catherine Jones, Joy McAllister and Merren Charnley received major gongs while Jude Morrell and Gulgong artist Reanne O’Rourke received highly commended in the annual competition that attracted 300 entries from across the state and interstate.

Joy walked away with two major gongs, taking out the ABC Western Plains Prize for her work “No Mail”, and the Janace Holmes Family Memorial Prize for “Bannaby Shearing Shed”.

Catherine received The Peabody Wilpinjong Prize for Hanging Art for her work “Holding Space” while Merren received the Deutscher Contracting Packing Room Prize for “Sapphire Echoes”.

Jude received a highly commended for the ACEREZ Prize for Photograph for her work “Imaginings” and Reanne a highly commended in the Acen Australia Prize for Ceramics for her work “Natives On Show”.

Other category winners and highly commended awards went to artists from Mudgee, Copacabana, Lake Cowal, Parkes, Gundaroo, Bellingen, Bathurst, and Guyra.

“The standard of artwork this year is truly outstanding, making the judges' task no easy feat,” organisers said in a statement on June 21.

“With 300 exceptional entries from talented artists, photographers and ceramicists from across Australia, this year's exhibition is a testament to the creativity, passion and artistic excellence found throughout our region and beyond.”

The exhibition opened to the public on June 20-21, and again on June 27-28. If you visit the website at www.artunlimitednsw.com.au you will be able to see images of the award-winning artworks and the judges’ comments about them.

“We thank every artist who entered and encourage everyone to visit the exhibition to experience this remarkable collection of work.

“Congratulations once again to all of our deserving winners and highly commended recipients!” the organisers added.

“Thank you to Alicia Leggett, Connie Gurzeni and Janet DeBoos for their hard work and support of Art Unlimited. We invite you to explore the exhibition through the eyes of our judges,” they concluded.

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2026 Art Unlimited Exhibition award winners:

Peabody Wilpinjong Prize for Hanging Art: Catherine Jones, Dubbo (Holding Space). Highly commended: David Charles, Copacabana (Country Dreaming – Geurie); Katharine Charles, Copacabana (Red-Tailed Elegance); and Katherine Charlton, Parkes (Corellas).

ACEREZ Prize for Photograph: Mal Carnegie, Lake Cowal (Nested Network). Highly commended: David Henderson, Guyra (Still Life); Jason Mcdonald, Mudgee (You’ve Gotta Crane Your Neck to See Them Now); and Jude Morrell, Dubbo (Imaginings).

Acen Australia Prize for Ceramics: Moraig McKenna, Gundaroo (Under My Skin II). Highly commended: Reanne O’Rourke, Gulgong (Natives on Show); John Tuckwell, Bellingen (A Collection of Words); and Peter Wilson, Bathurst (Facetted Vase).

ABC Western Plains Prize: Joy McAllister, Dubbo (No Mail).

Deutscher Contracting Packing Room Prize: Merren Charnley, Dubbo (Sapphire Echoes).

The Janace Holmes Family Memorial Prize: Joy McAllister, Dubbo (Bannaby Shearing Shed).