Dubbo’s emerging filmmakers will take to the big screen this weekend when the One Eye Film Festival returns for its 14th year, featuring the largest line-up of locally produced short films since 2018.

The festival, to be held on Saturday, November 21, at the Dubbo RSL Theatrette, will screen 19 short films, including 16 created by filmmakers from Dubbo and the surrounding region.

Organised by Dubbo Filmmakers, this year’s festival has embraced the theme of ‘collaboration’, bringing together experienced filmmakers and newcomers to create a diverse program of productions.

Dubbo Filmmakers president Kellie Jennar said the variety of films reflected growing enthusiasm for filmmaking across the region.

“The range of experience, stories and styles of filmmaking in this year’s festival makes it one of the most diverse line-ups we have had the pleasure of screening,” she said.

The local program features the work of directors Broc Brimley, Jim Winton Porter, Ricky Browne, Bridget Beswick, Jason Ian Dearmer, Milena Sallustio, Victoria Wilde, James Stewart Keene, Phillipa English, Phil Henley, Peter Aland, Lana Elisabeth McLaurin, Erifili Davis and Andrew Parsons.

Among those making their directorial debuts are Brimley and Wilde, while several established filmmakers return to the festival with new productions.

“There are several directorial debuts, and the return of regulars which is a real indication of the interest and enthusiasm for filmmaking we have across the region,” Ms Jennar said.

The program also includes two Australian short films, Birders, directed by James Van Der Linden, and Monster, directed by Arman S. Haghi.

An international contribution comes from the United Kingdom, with first-time director Beth Fox presenting Bone Spurs: Final Adventures from the Gig Economy.

Audiences can expect a wide variety of genres, including drama, crime-thrillers, science fiction, action, romance, documentaries, comedy, horror, music and poetry.

Festival guest curator Gargi Ganguly hopes the films will encourage audiences to consider different perspectives and celebrate stories that might otherwise go untold.

“As a curator, I hope these films will do more than entertain. I hope they will spark conversations, challenge perceptions, touch hearts and perhaps encourage us to look at the world through someone else’s eyes. After all, sometimes it takes just one eye, one lens and one story to change the way we see the world,” she said.

The festival also highlights Dubbo Filmmakers’ ongoing efforts to develop regional creative talent, supported by its dedicated facility at The Greens on Wingewarra Street, between the tennis courts and Western Plains Cultural Centre.

The community organisation runs activities throughout the year covering scriptwriting, camera work, lighting, editing and other filmmaking skills, encouraging more people to explore screen production.

Doors open at 7pm, with screenings commencing at 7.30pm. Tickets cost $20 and are available through www.dubbofilmmakers.com.