Keeping fit and looking good has become a multi-billion-dollar industry in affluent countries like Australia, with a local franchise outlet of one of our major chains recently coming up trumps in a national award ceremony.

Greg Cromie and Juan Cruz, owners of Anytime Fitness Dubbo, were named Franchisee of the Year at the brand's national conference at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in late October, beating more than 200 other businesses to take home the award.

It was a significant night for the Dubbo club, which also secured two national finalist spots for staff members Jess Bonney (Personal Trainer of the Year) and Eliza Lee (BELONG Award).

Australia’s largest gym network brought together more than 900 franchisees, club managers, and industry leaders from across the country for its annual conference, celebrating the outstanding individuals shaping the nation’s health and fitness landscape.

The three-day event capped off a serious year of growth for the network, surpassing 800,000 members across 647 clubs in Australia and over 6,000 locations worldwide. Last month, Anytime Fitness Australia was named Franchise Group/Brand of the Year at the 2026 AUSactive National Awards.

A major highlight of the Melbourne conference was its national awards gala, which celebrated excellence in leadership, member experience, and local community impact. The evening acknowledged this year's Hall of Fame inductee alongside national high achievers, including Franchisee of the Year and Club of the Year.

The win for Anytime Fitness Dubbo follows a major local upgrade after Greg and Juan listened to member feedback for more equipment and variety. They responded with a full club refresh, adding new strength and cardio kit, an upgraded layout, and improved lighting.

The response from members has been overwhelmingly positive, driving a surge in local satisfaction and membership as locals welcomed the team's reinvestment in the town.

Their commitment extends well beyond fitness, with Greg and Juan partnering with local mental health organisation Tradies in Sight to support the Dubbo community.

This included raising $1730 through matching member donations dollar-for-dollar during a recent fundraising drive; gifting complimentary memberships to Tradies in Sight representatives so they can become familiar faces and chat casually with members on the gym floor; and working on mental health talks, awareness initiatives, community events and further fundraising opportunities at the club.