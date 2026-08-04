Two high school bands from Dubbo and Narromine will fly the flag for our region later this year as finalists in the 2026 Surround Sound competition.

Dubbo College band Sunlotus and Narromine High band Day Release will represent the region in the finals of the prestigious competition in Sydney in November.

They are two of the eight outstanding school bands selected as finalists in the competition and will take part in music industry workshops, connect with fellow young musicians and perform live at the Surround Sound Finals as part of SpecFest, the free festival on the forecourt of Afterpay Arena during Schools Spectacular week, it was announced last week on social media.

Five-member soft rock band Sunlotus from Dubbo College has been rehearsing for just over a year. Members Tia, Jaymarra, Lyra, Maddie and Katie are inspired by Pearl Jam, LIVE, Fleetwood Mac, Lifehouse and many more, we are told, and bring a range of music to the stage and share a love for music.

Day Release is made up of dynamic Narromine High students Spencer and Paddy, who are united by their love of music and bring raw energy and genuine passion to every performance.

Naturally, both schools are incredibly proud of their talented students and are thrilled that they have made the finals of the 2026 Surround Sound competition.

"We were over the moon for Paddy and Spencer when they received the news and are eagerly looking forward to the exciting journey ahead," said Catherine Doyle from Narromine High School.

"We are incredibly proud of their accomplishment and know they will represent our school community with enthusiasm and excellence. We wish them every success as they embark on this unforgettable experience and can't wait to see them perform on the School Spectacular stage," Ms Doyle concluded.