Two notable locals and a former Dubbo High school captain were among the hundreds of Australians recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday honours list.

Worthy works of the winners covered decades of volunteering with the annual show, a public service emergency event administrator, and an arts patron.

One notable name on the list is Sue Hood who, as Sue Morris, was a student at Wongarbon Public School and Dubbo High, and was honoured for major contributions to ensuring the continuing success of the local show through the Agricultural Society.

“Susan Hood has been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia for service to regional agricultural shows, and to youth,” her citation read.

“Mrs Hood has been a board member of the Agricultural Societies Council of NSW (AgShows NSW) since 2014, and a stalwart of the Dubbo Show Society, as well as being a foundation member of the Wongarbon Girl Guides Group and president and secretary of the Dubbo branch of the American Field Service,” it added.

Another local winner was a man the government turns to in an emergency to get things up and running as quickly as possible.

Kenneth Harrison has been recognised with a Public Service Medal for outstanding public service to emergency response and management in NSW.

“Mr Harrison has dedicated more than 30 years of service in roles including director of Central West Orana and the Far West Regional Delivery Team at the NSW Reconstruction Authority,” his citation read.

“As the Regional Recovery Coordinator, he has contributed to recovery and response efforts across 22 declared natural disasters in the region over the past three years,” it added.

Another former local was also recognised for her work in encouraging culture in the Australian community.

Margaret Rae Gleeson – the 1973 Dubbo High School Captain – received a Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to the Arts.

The Higher Education lecturer at Charles Sturt University has also had a full, career supporting arts groups, publications, and awards over many years.

Winners are first nominated in their community with recommendations to the Governor-General by the independent Council for the Order of Australian. The list also includes people put forward by organisations responsible for recommending meritorious and conspicuous honours.