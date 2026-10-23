A free community event, "Love Your Work", will take place in Dubbo on Sunday, October 25, aiming to connect local residents, especially young people, with career and training opportunities emerging from the Central-West Orana region's renewable energy zone (CWO-REZ).

Bookings are essential for the free public event at the Western Plains Cultural Centre, which starts at 4.30pm.

The Dubbo event is the last of four stops in a “Love Your Work” tour across NSW's REZ during September and October. Organised by Illawarra region non-profit Hi Neighbour, and supported by Flow Power, Groundswell and 1 Million Women, the tour began in Armidale and also visits Newcastle and Muswellbrook.

The event will include a short documentary featuring stories about past “Love Your Work" scholarship recipients and their journeys into renewable energy careers. It will also announce a scholarship for a Dubbo region participant, offering $3000 plus bespoke support to a local 18–24-year-old pursuing a renewable energy career pathway

The program also includes a Clean Energy Career Q&A panel featuring local experts Tatum Moore (Indigenous Energy Australia), Robert Olsen (TAFE NSW, Dubbo), and Kim Hague (Dubbo Regional Council), which will unpack job and training pathways available in the CWO-REZ.

Dubbo Regional Council’s planned REACT Centre, a new renewable energy training centre planned for Wellington to deliver vocational and technical training locally, will also be looked at.

A live musical performance by ARIA award-winner Elana Stone and a barbecue will also take place.

Hi Neighbour founder Yael Stone said REZ communities deserve practical, positive career information at a time of cost-of-living pressure and energy transformation.

“The communities shouldering the transformation should also receive the employment benefits," she said.

"This is very much a two-way learning opportunity. We are keen to come and learn from folks in Dubbo and the surrounding region to understand how we can best support them."

To book, visit events.humanitix.com/love-your-work-dubbo.