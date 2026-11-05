One of Australia’s most popular rural crime authors, Fleur McDonald, visited Dubbo Library to talk about her latest novel, “The Buried”.

Sharing inspiration behind the story, which is the fourth book in her “Kalgoorlie” series, Fleur says her author tours give her the opportunity to discuss character development and insights into her writing process.

Macquarie Regional Library manager Kathryn McAlister said Fleur’s books combine strong female characters with compelling mysteries, a genre that library members love.

“Fleur McDonald has a remarkable ability to bring regional Australia to life on the page,” Ms McAlister believes.

“In the Kalgoorlie series she has found the perfect setting for crime writing, a remote gold mining town where everyone has something to hide,” she revealed.

Fleur wrote her debut novel while raising two children with disabilities, caring for her terminally ill mother-in-law, and living in a remote transportable hut for seven years.

She has since written 28 books and sold more than one million copies, and her experiences of life in regional Australia continue to shape the strong, resilient characters in her stories.

“Whether you’re a long-time fan or discovering her books for the first time, this is a great chance to hear how a gripping mystery like ‘The Buried’ comes together,” Ms McAlister said prior to the event.

Copies of Fleur’s books are available for purchase through The Book Connection in Dubbo.