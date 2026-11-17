The Macquarie Sewcialites have once again shown the power of community spirit, raising an impressive $12,000.25 through their fourth annual raffle to support Macquarie Home Stay.

The fundraising total exceeded the group’s $10,000 target, surpassing last year’s successful campaign, which raised almost $9,000.

The money will contribute to the next stage of development at Macquarie Home Stay, which includes plans to construct five stand-alone family units to provide comfortable accommodation for families needing to stay close to loved ones receiving medical care.

The raffle featured four handcrafted prizes, each reflecting the sewing group’s considerable talent, creativity and dedication.

First prize was a remarkable quilt originally started by Anne Sommerlad and gifted to the group as a “project half done” (PHD). The quilt top featured 3087 individual fabric pieces, many carefully fussy-cut into intricate hexagon designs.

Members worked collaboratively to complete the quilt, with fellow Sewcialite Sharon MacInnes making a significant contribution to bringing the project to life. Kath Richards won the stunning finished quilt.

Second prize, Whimsical Garden, was inspired by Jason Yenter’s Enchanted Garden design. Featuring fresh, summer-toned fabrics, the quilt combined colourful detail with comfort. Daphne Johnson was the lucky winner.

The third and fourth prizes were handcrafted duffle bags, popular items among Macquarie Home Stay supporters. Brad Mossman won third prize, while Heather Burgemeister claimed fourth.

Behind the successful raffle was considerable work from the Sewcialites, who sold tickets at Dubbo Square, Bunnings and the Golden Oldies Truck Club Truck, Tractor and Quilt Show. The group expressed its gratitude for the overwhelming community support and generous donations.

Macquarie Home Stay Managing Director Rod Crowfoot said the support was particularly meaningful as the facility continued to meet growing demand. Approaching eight years of operation in February, Macquarie Home Stay accommodates more than 860 people each month, with its waiting list increasingly being used to manage demand.

“Macquarie Home Stay is so important for people,” Rod said, sharing the example of a visitor who arrived in March and had only recently confirmed they would be returning home in November.

“Most people couldn’t afford to stay elsewhere for a shorter time, let alone that timeframe,” he added.

Rod said it was encouraging to see social groups and support networks develop among guests, while community members and organisations continued to make a difference by cooking meals for visitors twice a week and volunteering to provide a concierge service.

He said positive experiences were helping spread the word about Macquarie Home Stay, encouraging more people to use the service.

The raffle was coordinated by Sewcialites Sue Bailey and Julie McLane, with valuable assistance from Macquarie Home Stay staff in organising the raffle and selling tickets.

The latest result highlights the sewing group’s ongoing commitment to supporting families during difficult times, with every ticket sold helping bring the planned family accommodation one step closer to reality.