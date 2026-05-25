Students from Macquarie Anglican Grammar School are making a meaningful impact in the local community through their 2026 Year 12 charity initiative, partnering with the inspiring Sing Out Choir.

Recently named the recipient of the 2026 Australia Day Awards – Community Group of the Year, Sing Out Choir was selected by the Year 12 cohort for the positive impact it has on the community through fostering inclusion, connection and belonging.

As part of the initiative, students have committed to raising $6000 to support the choir’s ongoing programs and activities. So far, the cohort has raised an impressive $2290 through various fundraising efforts.

Beyond fundraising, students have also spent time visiting the choir, singing, dancing and building genuine connections with participants. The visits have helped form meaningful relationships across generations and strengthened ties within the local community.

Founder of Sing Out Choir, Anne Gemmell, said the partnership had become much more than a fundraising project.

“This initiative and its impact on Sing Out Choir mean so much more than support for our program,” Ms Gemmell said.

“Being chosen as Macquarie’s charity partner brings a powerful sense of recognition and belonging to every single person who walks through our doors each Tuesday.

“To the Year 12 students, thank you for the warmth, enthusiasm and openness you have shown. You don’t just come to visit our choir – you become part of our Sing Out family.

“I’m a very honoured volunteer of the Sing Out Choir and, speaking for myself and the choir participants, we feel grateful that the Macquarie students came to visit,” said Sing Out Choir volunteer Susan Noonan.

“They sang and danced with the choir members and spent time getting to know them.”

Principal Alison Mitchell said the initiative reflected the school’s core values of faith, community, character and excellence.

“Our students wanted this initiative to be more than just fundraising,” Ms Mitchell said.

“They wanted to build genuine relationships, give back to their local community and leave a legacy of connection, compassion and service.”