A newly constructed retail asset in Dubbo with long-term leases to two major hospitality brands is for sale.

Expressions of interest are being sought by commercial and investment management firm JLL for the 2336sqm corner site property adjacent to the high-traffic Mitchell Hwy, which houses national quick service restaurant (QSR) giants Guzman y Gomez and Domino’s Pizza, both with long-term leases in place.

JLL says the asset generates a fully leased net income of $294,324 per annum and has a 15.4-year weighted average lease expiry. Guzman y Gomez has an initial lease until 2043, while Domino’s has an initial term until 2033 and two further five-year options.

"Cost-of-living pressure is pushing consumers toward value-driven fast food across the country, and this asset gives investors direct exposure to two brands that are winning in exactly that environment," JLL Executive, Retail Investments, George Daley, said.

"Despite greater economic conditions, Guzman y Gomez is chasing a long-term target of 1,000 restaurants nationally, and Domino's has been trading internationally since 1960," he added.

"Both tenants sit at the top of their categories nationally and Domino’s internationally, which when combined into a dual tenanted QSR investment offers a combination of high rental and secure income growth which will see investor demand spur for this asset."

Jacob Heinke, JLL Senior Executive, Retail Investments, said the asset is brand new, which provides astute investors with significant tax depreciation benefits.

"Coupled with attractive fixed annual rent increases, this investment provides immediate rental income set to significantly benefit for a generation to come," he said.

"This is a stable, long-term investment underpinned by covenants of this calibre, rarely offered to the market," Mr Heinke added.

Expressions of Interest close in late October, and further information can be found on the JLL website.