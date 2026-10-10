His Honour has made a list, and he’s checking it twice!

Fresh from his recent re-election triumph as Dubbo mayor, Mayor Josh Black has made a list for candidates at the upcoming state election in March, and he’s checking it twice! In short, he argues, the bush is being short-changed in government spending, and he wants those seeking the trust of the local electorate to commit to more moolah for our hard-working ratepayers and residents.

“So, for all of regional and rural NSW, not just but also including Dubbo, we need our fair share of funding,” Cr Black said.

“About 37 per cent of the NSW population lives and works in the regions. We contribute 28 per cent of economic output, but we only receive 15 per cent of the state’s budget,” he added.

This spending disparity, he believes, impacts a range of government services that we should all expect in a modern, economically advanced society.

“It’s everything from hospitals to roads and schools; we’re not receiving our fair share. We need a more equitable distribution of both state and federal funds,” he emphasised.

With this in mind, the council is in the process of making up a catalogue of commitments it will put to each of the candidates for the seat of Dubbo, currently held by Dugald Saunders for the Nationals, before the Saturday, March 13, poll.

“We have a list of LGA [Local Government Association]-specific and DRC [Dubbo Regional Council]-specific questions for each party, saying, ‘This is what we need in Dubbo’. “Once the candidates are all announced, we’ll seek meetings with them over funding for hospital, health, roads, and more,” Cr Black explained.

He revealed, however, that it wasn’t just the old chestnuts of funding shortfalls that needed addressing, but more specific issues impacting the local community. “There’s more we’ll be talking to them about, such as housing and infrastructure and youth services,” Cr Black said.

“There’ll also be specific projects we want funded, such as the replacement for Scabbing Flat Bridge at Geurie,” he concluded.

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Inclusive Education Conference coming west for first time

Talking of improving services for the bush, for the first time in regional NSW, Dubbo is to host the Inclusive Education Conference – a practical pow-wow for people supporting children and youth with a disability. The conference provides a professional development and learning opportunity for families, educators, allied health professionals, and support networks, aiming to create a space to share conversations, strategies, and ideas, the council’s blurb stated. The conference is on Monday, October 19, at Dubbo RSL, with Down Syndrome NSW education and employment manager, Alison Maunder, pointing out that families and educators in regional communities deserve access to the same high-quality information and professional learning opportunities as those in metropolitan areas.

“This conference brings families, educators, allied health professionals, and community organisations together to share knowledge, build connections, and learn from one another,” Ms Maunder said. “We want people to leave with practical strategies they can use straight away, as well as a stronger understanding of the support and expertise available in their community,” she added.

The conference will feature two dedicated streams, allowing participants to choose content most relevant to their stage and journey. Stream 1 will focus on birth through to primary school, exploring practical approaches to inclusion, learning, and support. Stream 2 will focus on high school and beyond, covering secondary education, transitions, employment, independence, and future planning for young people. Attendees will take part in practical workshops, hear from experienced speakers, connect with support services and exhibitors, and gain real-world strategies that can be applied in classrooms, homes, and everyday life. The council was proud to be partnering with Down Syndrome NSW to bring the Inclusive Education Conference to regional NSW for the first time, Cr Black said.

“Hosting the event in a regional location like Dubbo provides people with access to learning and networking opportunities that would otherwise be out of reach,” Cr Black revealed. Travel assistance is available for people travelling from outside Dubbo. The conference is a collaboration between Down Syndrome NSW, Dubbo Regional Council, and Scrap Heap Adventure Ride, which funded the event. The conference is free to attend, though registration is essential. To secure your spot, go to events.humanitix.com/dubbo-inclusive-education-conference

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Old pipes on the way out…

Residents of Macquarie, Brisbane, and Tamworth streets are up for water main replacement works that started last week. The aim is to “renew ageing infrastructure, improve network reliability, and reduce the risk of failures and service interruptions”, the council said. Brief interruptions to water service may be experienced, though locals should be notified beforehand. The work is due for completion before Christmas. Traffic management will be in place while the works are undertaken.

Go to yoursay.dubbo.nsw.gov.au for more info.

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Have your say on council’s new procure… zzz

Not a subject to get the blood racing, and definitely not to be read while operating heavy equipment, the council is seeking to modernise its Procurement Policy. The aim, the council’s media release stated, is “to reflect our growing and diverse economy, while also aiming to improve governance, transparency, and outcomes for local and First Nations businesses”. One of the biggest changes proposed, the policy said, is how local businesses are rewarded when they bid for council contracts. Under the draft Procurement Policy, now on public exhibition, local businesses would move away from receiving a discount on price and instead receive an overall 5 per cent advantage across their whole tender submission.

The council believes weighing a business’s full submission, rather than price alone, gives local businesses a more meaningful chance to win council work, Project Management Office manager, Tim Nichols, stated.

“The draft Procurement Policy has been designed to give local businesses a genuine say in how they compete for council contracts,” Mr Nichols said. “But we want to hear directly from the local business community before the policy goes back to council for adoption.

We really want to know what you think about the proposed changes,” he added.

The review has also looked at opportunities to strengthen the council’s procurement approach in relation to certified First Nations businesses. To inform this part of the review, the council has been working with representatives of the Dubbo Aboriginal Working Party and the Wellington Aboriginal Working Party.

“Early feedback from these working parties has helped shape the draft policy initiatives, ensuring the council’s approach is informed by local perspectives and supports meaningful, practical opportunities for First Nations business participation,” Mr Nichols concluded.

The draft Procurement Policy was adopted for public exhibition at the council’s September ordinary meeting and will be on show until Wednesday, October 26. Local businesses and community members can make a submission at yoursay.dubbo.nsw.gov.au/procurement-policy Feedback from the exhibition period will be considered before a final report goes to the council’s November meeting for a decision.