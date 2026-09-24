An ongoing survey of those living in the federal electorate of Parkes has revealed the issues of most concern to the wider community.

Parkes MP Jamie Chaffey said his 30-second survey, open to his constituents since mid-July, had shown the community was deeply worried about a number of issues.

Respondents were asked to mark the four issues that concerned them the most from a list of 15 choices. Almost 50 per cent of survey respondents identified the top two issues as migration (48.33 per cent) and backing rural and regional communities (47.85 per cent), Mr Chaffey revealed.

“These concerns were closely followed by a need to reduce cost-of-living pressures and a call for better hospitals and health outcomes," he added.

"Other significant issues were tackling local crime and drugs, boosting defence and national security, protecting retirement savings from unfair taxes, and reducing the tax burden. Continuing Inland Rail north of Parkes, the real cost of net zero, red tape and aged care were also raised as important issues by respondents."

Mr Chaffey said the survey results didn't generate any "real surprises".

“The people of the Parkes electorate and all regional Australians know they are being robbed of services and funding and left to bear the brunt of new environmental laws, new gun laws, and huge cost of living hikes.

“While appropriate migration is very important to our communities, there has been an absolute lack of control in meeting standards – and the strain on our housing, infrastructure and services is showing. The Nationals' plan puts Australian values first and caps net migration each year below the number of new homes completed.

“Our strength has always been in supporting the regions, and we will continue to do that with better services for the regions, including childcare, pharmacies, the NDIS, health, communications and connectivity. We are committed to lower taxes and cheaper power," he added.

Mr Chaffey said he has already brought the cost of living, housing, health, and better services forward to the government and will continue to fight for better outcomes.

The 30-second survey is ongoing for people who live and do business in the Parkes electorate and can be accessed via the MP's website at www.jamiechaffey.com.au.