Railway level crossings at Brocklehurst, Maryvale, and Wellington are set for critical safety upgrades along with several other Western NSW communities, Transport for NSW announced on August 31.

The Western communities comprise half of the 23 level crossings that will be upgraded across the state under the combined NSW Level Crossing Improvement Program (LCIP) and the Australian Government’s Regional Level Crossing Upgrade Fund (RLCUF).

Seven of the high-priority crossings are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026, but their locations were not specified in the announcement.

The works will install modern safety features such as boom gates, flashing lights, audible warnings and improved signage to help reduce the risk of crashes and near misses. The improvements will make travel safer for motorists, pedestrians, passengers and train crews at some of the state's highest-priority regional crossings.

Mendooran Road, Brocklehurst, Maryvale Road, Maryvale, and Warne Street, Wellington are scheduled for commissioning under the upgrade program, along with level crossings at Red Bend, Mullion Creek, Condobolin, Borenore, Molong, Parkes, Mugincoble and Caragabal.

Four regional level crossings were successfully upgraded to full active control with boom gates in 2025, including three in the Western region at Borenore, Euchareena and Wongarbon.

Transport for NSW will continue to keep local communities and stakeholders informed as each project progresses, providing advance notice before works commence and when each crossing is commissioned.

Transport for NSW Executive Director, Damien Pfeiffer said the level crossing upgrades will make journeys safer, helping to reduce the risk of crashes and near misses on regional road and rail networks.

“The installation of modern safety features such as boom gates, flashing lights and audible warnings will provide greater protection for motorists, pedestrians and train crews,” he said, indicating the investment will improve safety and support better connections across NSW.