Shopping local provides more than just economic, social and civic benefits – it's also a way of showing hardworking retailers, workers and other small businesses that you care about the future of the Orana.

Dubbo Regional Council is using its latest campaign to remind residents and ratepayers that choosing local businesses over bigger centres helps keep more jobs, services and money in the region.

For not just Dubbo itself, but also Wellington and smaller centres, shopping local is a way of helping build the type of communities of which we can all be proud, Lemon Tree Café at Geurie co-owners Andrea Ayling and Tina Sayers said.

"When people choose to shop and support local, they are making a conscious decision to support a locally owned business and to keep their money in our region," they said.

"This decision helps small businesses like ours to survive and grow; it creates jobs for locals and boosts our local economy so our town and neighbouring communities can thrive," they added.

Looking at the power behind your spend, the campaign highlights the amount of money that stays within a community depending on where you choose to spend it. For every $100 spent online, only around $4.30 stays in the local community, compared with approximately $71.25 when you spend $100 with a local business.

Yet the support is so much more than the money, a spokesperson for local gym CrossFit Dubbo said.

"Shopping local means investing in people and their families," the spokesperson said.

"At CrossFit Dubbo, we're more than a gym – we're a community of local business owners, parents, coaches and leaders," they added.

The initiative, they said, is also about helping the local little guy in a business world where big companies often dominate.

"When you support a local business, you're supporting the family of the people you see every day, not a large corporation.

"When members choose CrossFit Dubbo, they're helping us support our young family while continuing to deliver the high-quality coaching and personalised service our community values," they said.

Shopping local is a way of keeping money and prosperity within the local community.

"That support allows us to give back – investing in local youth programs, sporting teams and community initiatives," the spokesperson said.

"Choosing local creates a ripple effect, strengthening families, supporting jobs and helping our whole community grow together," they said.

Beyond the dollars, supporting local also means backing the people, families and stories behind each business, strengthening the fabric of the community, Dorla Gray from Jade Boutique in Dubbo said.

"We love being part of our customers' everyday moments and life's special occasions. For 50 years, we've had the privilege of sharing these moments, building connections that go far beyond fashion," Dorla said.

"It means so much to be part of your story – thank you, we wouldn't be here without your ongoing support," she added.

Shopping local is all about supporting where you live, Jespresso Coffee Co owner Jess Gough of Wellington said.

"When people support local, the money stays in the community. I can support the community that supports me," Jess said.

"From various junior sports to local events, Jespresso is built on community connections and support," she said.

The campaign will continue to run in local media and on council's social media channels until the end of July.