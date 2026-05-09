Well known local florist Leeanne Shields, whose support for Daffodil Day through her business Hot Poppyz Florist every year has become legendary, is hanging up her floral shears for a while.

Mother’s Day 2026 marks Leeanne’s final day of trade.

Readers will remember that Leeanne has been battling a rare cancer in Sydney for several months, and we are pleased to report that her treatment was successful and she is delighted to be home at long last.

When Dubbo Photo News spoke to Leeanne last on Daffodil Day 2025, she said, “This year will be something more meaningful to me. I may not be here next year.”

Thankfully, Leeanne is still with us, but Mother’s Day 2026 is bittersweet as it her last day of trading for the foreseeable future. She has decided to shut the florist for a while to concentrate on her recovery and hopes to reopen in 2027.

Leeanne took a leap of faith to open her own business in 2011 which has grown over the years to build a regular customer base. Since 2013 she has been actively supporting Daffodil Day, raising over $30,000 in the process.

Leeanne has thoroughly enjoyed providing her service to the community and has sponsored many local events over the years including the Dubbo Show, Dubbo City Eisteddfod, and supported the Dubbo Ducks and Dubbo Physical Culture.

Since she has been in business, Leeanne has regularly sent flowers all over country NSW – even as far as Cobar, Bourke, Coonamble and Lightning Ridge. She will miss her connections out that way and appreciates her customers out west who checked in on her while she was in hospital in Sydney.

She will also miss the many people, particularly those from the older generation, who love to pop in to the shop for a chat and to tell her stories.