Another local musical interpretation of a hit animated children’s film is set to rock Dubbo early next month.

Showcasing the talents of 60 young performers from Fierce Performing Arts, “Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR” will take to the stage at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) on Saturday, August 1, for two daytime shows at 11am and 3pm.

Based on the hit Dreamworks film, the production licensed through Music Theatre International is especially for youngsters and follows popular characters Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, and Gloria the Hippo as they escape New York's famous Central Park Zoo.

The 60-minute, single-act musical is brought to life by talented local young people ranging in age from five to 18 years who will sing, dance and act in the production, which features an upbeat score, including the memorable and crowd-pleasing hit "I Like to Move It."

Now in its fourth year, the progressive performing arts school has over 400 enrolments and the excitement is building as showtime approaches, the show’s director and head of the musical theatre team, Sarah Drake, told Dubbo Photo News.

“This is our very first licensed musical, and the preparation has been fantastic,” Sarah said.

The young Fierce Performing Arts performers are very excited to bring the production to life for local audiences, she said.

“The kids have had heaps of energy in these last couple of weeks leading up to our big production.

“We've increased the number of rehearsals we've had this month, so we've done all of the makeup and the hair and the costumes, and now the kids are like, ‘Oh, this is for real!”

Sarah said “Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR” imparts some wonderful messages that audiences will take away.

“There's a common theme in this particular show about friendship, looking out for one another, and supporting your friends when they're going through a really hard time,” she said.

“I think those are great messages that all of us can take away, regardless of your age.”

So, good people of Dubbo and surrounds, support local arts and "move it, move it" along to see these young performers in their very first show. Tickets for the one-day-only show on Saturday, August 1, can be purchased from the DRTCC box office or online at www.drtcc.com.au/whats-on/madagascar-jr.