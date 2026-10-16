As the National Association for Loss and Grief (NALAG) prepared to host its annual Remembering Ceremony in Dubbo on World Pregnancy and Infant Loss Day – Thursday, October 15 – the leading grief support organisation is highlighting the need for greater recognition and support for families experiencing perinatal bereavement.

NALAG Grief Support (NSW) says that new national data released in 2026 reveals the ongoing and significant impact of pregnancy and baby loss across Australia.

Updated perinatal mortality figures show the stillbirth rate is 8.7 per 1000 births, while the neonatal death rate is 2.4 per 1000 live births, and the perinatal death rate (during pregnancy and up to the first year after birth) is 11.1 per 1000 births.

These rates equate to up to 1800 stillbirths and 500 neonatal deaths each year. Behind every number is a family navigating profound grief.

Recent analyses show that 30 – 37 per cent of Australian women who have ever been pregnant have experienced at least one miscarriage, with hospitals recording over 34,000 pregnancy‑loss‑related admissions each year, NALAG says.

Miscarriage remains the most common complication of pregnancy, yet it is still one of the least openly discussed.

NALAG Grief Support CEO Trudy Hanson said the emotional impact of losing a developing or newborn baby is often underestimated.

“Parents, grandparents, siblings, and even health professionals can experience deep and lasting grief. Yet many families tell us their loss is minimised or misunderstood, leaving them isolated at a time when compassionate support is essential,” she said.

Grief reactions following pregnancy and baby loss can include intense sadness, shock, guilt, anger, anxiety, physical exhaustion, and a disruption of parental identity. Partners may grieve differently, grandparents often experience “double grief,” and siblings can struggle with confusion or behavioural changes.

“Perinatal grief is unique. It involves not only the death of a baby, but the loss of hopes, plans, and a future imagined,” Trudy explained.

“Our community must do better at acknowledging this grief and supporting families through it.”

NALAG continues to provide free, confidential bereavement support across NSW, including specialised counselling, community education, and resources for families and professionals.