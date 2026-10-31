Those with Autism and ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) see and experience the world differently from the rest of us.

With this in mind, visitors to the Western Plains Cultural Centre are invited to slow down and experience art in a completely new way at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre's award-winning touring exhibition “Sensorial”, with a workshop on Sunday for those seeking to know more.

This ground-breaking show was created with the “neuro-divergent” community in mind by offering a fully-interactive environment where visitors are encouraged to touch, listen, and explore artworks through multiple senses.

Sensorial brings together works by neuro-divergent artists and artists with disabilities, as well as artists who work closely with them.

The exhibition offers a “gentle invitation” to reflect on different perspectives and celebrates the many ways people connect with creativity, Curator, Natasha Lunniss revealed.

"Every work in this exhibition offers a sensory doorway into the artist's perspective, whether through touch, sound, or movement,” Natasha explianed.

"The exhibition has been created with people in mind who may feel overwhelmed by bright lights and noise, or who connect more deeply through touch," she added.

To further support the exhibition's focus on inclusion and accessibility, WPCC will host two relaxed “Crafternoon” sessions on Sunday, November 1, and again on Sunday November 22.

Held within the exhibition space, these drop-in workshops from 2–4pm will welcome visitors of all ages and abilities to get crafty in a supportive and accessible environment.

Sensorial is a Blue Mountains Cultural Centre touring exhibition, funded by NSW Government. For more information visit westernplainsculturalcentre.org