A new podcast series launched by drought-resilience project Castlereagh Country shares local stories, practical insights and community driven strategies that help residents prepare for and navigate all stages of drought, dry times and life in regional communities.

A partnership between the Gilgandra and Warrumbungle Shire Councils working together to help their communities prepare for, manage and recover from drought, Castlereagh Country is an information and support hub for residents, farmers, volunteers and businesses.

The Castlereagh Country Drought Resilience podcast series is part of the project’s federally-funded Regional Drought Resilience Plan, and the state-funded Regional Drought Resilience Planning Program.

Hosted on the Castlereagh Country Drought Hub, each podcast episode features people from across regional NSW – farmers, innovators, researchers, business owners and community leaders – sharing their lived experiences, lessons learned and the practical changes that have strengthened their resilience over time.

Founder of The First Time Farmer and Future of Agricultural Leadership (FOALS), Warrumbungle local Kaitie Nash features in one episode, sharing her journey from city to farm life, the realities of drought and the practical strategies that help her prepare mentally and physically for dry seasons.

“Living rurally can break you down, but it won’t break you apart,” Kaitie said.

“That’s why conversations like these matter – they remind us we’re not doing this alone. If even one person feels seen, supported or better prepared after listening, then it’s worth tuning in.”

The podcast also features former Collie Hotel publican and now local farmer, Tom Hancock, and Molong agribusiness leader and family farming enterprise operations manager, Brooke Watts, among others.

Episodes are uplifting, practical and grounded in the real experiences of the people in regional communities.

Gilgandra Shire Council General Manager David Neeves said the podcast gives the community a platform to learn from one another.

“Our region is full of people with deep knowledge and lived experience. This podcast captures those voices and makes them accessible to everyone – whether you’re on the road, in the paddock or at home.

“These stories remind us that resilience isn’t just about surviving drought – it’s about adapting, innovating and staying connected. The podcast is a powerful way to share what’s worked, what hasn’t and inspire others across our region and beyond,” added Warrumbungle Shire Council General Manager Lindsay Mason.

Minister for Agriculture and Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said the podcast aims to equip communities with the knowledge and tools they need to plan for and manage future drought risks.

“This podcast captures the real stories of people who have lived through drought and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.”

The podcast is available on the Castlereagh Country website at castlereaghcountry.com.au.