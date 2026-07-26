Medicine was not Miranda Eyb’s first plan, but several people told the young woman, who hails from Cudal near Orange, that she might be able to study it rurally.

That sparked her interest and she discovered she could study medicine in regional Australia, realising that this career was within reach.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Clinical Science (Medicine)/Doctor of Medicine in 2025 with Charles Sturt’s first cohort of graduates from its medicine program. Now she is working just down the road as an intern at Dubbo Base Hospital – and loving it.

“With the changing face of medicine in Australia, our regional and rural communities need dedicated, long-term doctors now more than ever,” she said.

“And from a medical perspective, the options are endless once you’re in the regions.”

The Charles Sturt University medicine program, established five years ago to address the identified challenges of providing medical services in rural and regional areas, ticked many boxes for Miranda.

She was able to study close to home, enjoy smaller study cohorts and cheaper rent, and a big bonus, she could complete her clinical placements at regional sites.

Miranda completed the first two years of her medical degree in Orange before undertaking three years of clinical and community placements at the Central West Clinical School in Parkes.

“It gave me the connections with communities that now will form a big part of my future, in unexpected locations,” she added.

“I knew I was going to study in rural sites, but I didn’t expect that some of those sites would feel like home.”

Dubbo Base Hospital is a major referral centre for other parts of the state, which Miranda said comes with unique challenges but also the chance to practice “incredible medicine” that you might not see in the city.

“Patients who you care for in surgery will recognise you when you treat their child in the emergency department,” she said.

“With a small staff cohort, and consultants that are here because they want to be, it makes all the difference.”

Miranda encourages anyone currently debating their career paths to consider studying medicine. She said the tough road ahead will ultimately make for better prepared doctors.