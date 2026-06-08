The community of Geurie rallied last month to form an incorporated association to help progress matters of interest locally and provide a strong local and independent voice to the different tiers of government.

Some 32 residents lodged membership applications at the inaugural meeting of the Geurie Village and District Association Incorporated on Sunday, May 17, at the Geurie Bowling Club, where a dedicated executive team and committee were elected to lead the Association’s mission of driving progress while protecting the unique character of the area.

The meeting was also attended by Dubbo Regional Council representatives including the mayor, Cr Josh Black, and Cr Shibli Chowdhury; Duty MLC for the Dubbo Electorate, Stephen Lawrence; State MPs Dugald Saunders (Dubbo); and Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee.

Newly elected president Belinda Edmondson told Dubbo Photo News that forming the association was a big step forward in progressing the village’s interests and giving the community a stronger collective voice, particularly when advocating on local issues.

“We're going to be keeping records of community concerns, and our interaction with council [or other levels of government] about different issues," she explained.

The village situated on the high-volume Mitchell Highway 30km south-east of Dubbo may have less than 1000 residents but their voice deserves to be heard and their needs met, the association believes.

“The association represents all of the community, so if there's an issue, we can jump on it and get it dealt with,” she added.

The newly minted association has established a seven-point framework to guide its operations, focusing heavily on strong governance, community engagement, and local advocacy. The formal objects of the association involve:

• advocacy and representation for the village with the three tiers of government

• transparency and governance for the delivery of local services by council and other authorities

• a public register monitoring the status of infrastructure requirements, maintenance and service obligations

• a public forum for locals to discuss issues and share information

• preserving local character while fostering community spirit, co-operation and social wellbeing

• seeking the participation and perspectives of local First Nations people in the Association’s advocacy and community projects

• maintaining independence and neutrality as a voluntary, non-partisan and non-sectarian organisation focused solely on the village and district.

The power of the collective voice of an association, as opposed to the lone voice of an individual, is not to be underestimated, Belinda believes.

“With records kept, we can always go back and follow up on things. With this association, people have a lot more weight [as a group],” she said.

Others elected to roles at the inaugural meeting include Claire Booth (secretary), Raelene Graham (treasurer), Katrina Sheridan and Craig Whiteley (committee), and Madeleine Cannon (publicity officer).

Ideas for things the newly minted association should tackle started flowing immediately after the formal conclusion of the meeting, over a warm and welcome chicken and pumpkin soup dinner at the bowls club, catered by The Lemon Tree Café.

The need to seek funding to support the co-ordination of a regular informal morning tea gathering of the village’s older residents to “bring back of the lost connection and community that can happen in modern society” was suggested, as was the need to address potholes throughout the district as an ongoing maintenance issue.

The association will meet again on Sunday, July 5, from 4-5pm at the Mitchell Inn.

Publicity Officer Madeleine Cannon invited local residents and rural landholders in the district to come on board and support the work of the association.

“All residents who live in the 2818 postcode are welcome to join as members and come along as we look forward to what we can achieve with a positive mind set and local people power,” she concluded.

To keep up to date with happenings in Geurie, visit the town’s website at geurievillage.com.au.