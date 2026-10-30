As Breast Cancer Awareness Month draws to a close, it's sobering to learn that more than 20,000 Australians are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, while nine people lose their lives to the disease every day.

Despite these figures, Australia’s breast cancer death rate has fallen by more than 40 per cent over the past 30 years, demonstrating the life-saving impact of continued research investment.

A major new investment in breast cancer research is offering fresh hope to thousands of Australians affected by the disease.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) has recently announced almost $6 million in funding for 12 innovative research projects through its inaugural Pink Sky Grants Scheme. The initiative is designed to support ambitious, early-stage research with the potential to transform the way breast cancer is prevented, detected and treated.

NBCF CEO Dr Cleola Anderiesz said supporting bold research was particularly important at a time when Australia’s research funding landscape was under increasing pressure. The organisation has invested more than $250 million into over 650 research grants since 1994.

“Every life-saving breakthrough starts with an ambitious idea,” Dr Anderiesz said.

“The Pink Sky Grant Scheme enables researchers to pursue innovative ideas, including novel approaches being explored in breast cancer for the first time, helping to create hope for those affected and bringing us closer to our vision of Zero Deaths from breast cancer.”

The funded projects span a wide range of research areas, including personalised breast screening, new treatments for people with BRCA1 mutations, immune-based therapies and pioneering CAR T-cell treatments. Research teams will investigate everything from identifying the earliest changes that lead to breast cancer through to developing more targeted treatments for aggressive and metastatic cancers.

To maximise funding impact, NBCF has welcomed $500,000 in co-funding from the Cancer Institute NSW for the first time, supporting four Pink Sky Grants in NSW, and co-funding for two projects from the Mother’s Day Classic Foundation, who have supported the Foundation for 29 years, contributing over $50 million to breast cancer research in this time.

NSW Chief Cancer Officer and Cancer Institute NSW CEO Professor Tracey O’Brien AM said breast cancer continued to have a profound impact on women and families across the state.

“This year alone, almost 7,000 women in NSW will be diagnosed with breast cancer and around 1,000 will lose their lives to the disease,” she said.

“That’s not just a number – that’s our mothers, sisters, daughters and friends.”

The Pink Sky Grants Scheme represents another step towards turning promising ideas into discoveries that could save lives and improve outcomes for future generations.