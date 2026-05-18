Foundation works started this month for the installation of a new “kinetic artwork” at the Heritage Plaza in front of the Old Dubbo Gaol.

The works will include the excavation and reinforcement of the foundations for the feature and are expected to be completed by early next month.

Following the foundation work, the artwork by Kabi Kabi/Gubbi Gubbi and Wiradjuri woman Dr Bianca Beetson, will then be installed at the plaza with further works undertaken later in the year. The plaza is expected to be open and operational by November, Dubbo Mayor Councillor Josh Black said.

The project, he enthused, had been discussed for a number of years, so it was “exciting” to have the works being started.

“We are really looking to create a unique civic space in the area outside Old Dubbo Goal that can be used by the community,” Cr Black said.

“The artwork was chosen following a national competition run back in 2021, and represents finding a common ground within community, country, and connection,” he added.

Once built, the Heritage Plaza will offer an open area for all to enjoy in the heart of the Dubbo CBD, he believes. “It will be exciting to watch over the coming months the artwork is installed in the space, before further works to complete the plaza area are undertaken,” Cr Black said.

The plaza will also provide exposure for the Old Dubbo Gaol’s gatehouse entrance and wall as well as the ornate Post Office colonnade and iconic clock tower, creating a unique civic space in the historical justice precinct.

The work will draw more attention to the varied attractions in the Orana, Regional NSW Minister Tara Moriarty argued.

“The Heritage Plaza is already a unique space in Dubbo and this artwork will give visitors to the area even more to enjoy and learn from as they visit the Old Gaol precinct,” Ms Moriarty said.

“I’m pleased to see the works progressing as they’ll invigorate the CBD and attract even more visitors to the region where they’ll spend in local businesses,” she concluded.

Funding for the project has been made available through the NSW Government and Dubbo Regional Council.