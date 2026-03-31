Pathology services are one of the great bottle-necks in our health system in rural areas, with a new laboratory recently opened in the Orana region to help keep on top of ballooning local demand.

The just-launched, purpose-built facility in Dubbo Hospital’s Ambulatory Care Centre will provide pathology staff with fit-for-purpose amenities including modern, automated testing platforms designed to keep pace with the growing healthcare needs of the region and, in particular, the recent development of a Regional Cancer Centre.

It also features the latest technology, including new chemical pathology analysers, and later this year it will also receive new digital morphology scanners.

The chemical pathology analysers carry out a range of tests, including for liver and kidney function and monitoring for diabetes with an automated track system also installed to improve the movement and processing of pathology samples, Minister for Regional Health, Ryan Park, said.

“This world-class facility is much larger and is equipped with the latest technology, providing a more modern pathology department to meet the growing health needs of the Dubbo community,” Mr Park enthused.

“The new facility will be a game-changer for staff, patients and the local community,” he concluded.