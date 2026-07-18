Registrations are now open for a free community program in Dubbo aimed at helping non-native English speakers improve their everyday English language skills.

Delivered in partnership between the Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre Ltd (Connecting Community Services) and Dubbo Presbyterian Church, the “Everyday English Conversation Program – Dubbo” starts on Tuesday, July 21.

A spokesperson for Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre told Dubbo Photo News the English conversation program is a free, community-based initiative designed to support migrants, refugees, newly arrived residents, and culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) community members to improve their everyday English language skills in a welcoming and inclusive environment.

“The program provides participants with opportunities to develop practical everyday English conversation skills; build confidence in speaking and listening; strengthen social connections within the local community; and engage in a supportive and friendly group environment,” they said.

The weekly classes will be held from 5.30-7.30pm on Tuesdays during term time at Dubbo Presbyterian Church, 61 Douglas Mawson Drive.

Program partners Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre (Connecting Community Services) and the Dubbo Presbyterian Church have a shared commitment to inclusion, participation, and strengthening community connections, the spokesperson said.

For further information about or to register for the program, contact Khaled Talebl on 02 6883 2300 or email khaledt@dnc.org.au. Details are also listed in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary under “On This Week”.