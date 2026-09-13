In an exciting development for local Stroke survivors, the Stroke Recovery Association (SRA) is starting a new Stroke Survivor Support Group (SSSG) in the Dubbo region.

“It is a place where all stroke survivors, family, friends and carers are welcome to come share and listen to each other’s stories,” a spokesperson told Dubbo Photo News.

The first meeting of the new SSSG will be held at Club Dubbo, Whylandra St, on Wednesday, September 16, from 11am to 12pm.

The SRA supports survivors in their recovery process, providing a range of services including counselling, advice, information, advocacy and support.

The association also establishes and provides ongoing assistance to SSSGs. These groups provide opportunities for survivors and carers to meet and share experiences, provide mutual support, and promote social inclusion.

SRA CEO Andrew Scott said the development of the SSSG locally was an important outcome for local Stroke survivors.

“We know that there are a large number of Stroke survivors in Dubbo and the surrounding areas and we are keen to establish a new group to offer them the vital support they need,” he said.

“We are looking for survivors, carers and volunteers to support the establishment of this group, which will provide major benefits for local Stroke survivors and their families,” he added.

Anyone interested in this important initiative should contact SRA's Stroke Clubs Coordinator, Lani Cutuli, on 1300 650 594 or via email on strokeclubs@strokensw.org.au.

Details of the monthly SSSG meetings will also be included in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary under WEDNESDAY.