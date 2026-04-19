The University of Sydney’s School of Rural Health has officially opened its new student centre, Dabaamalang Nguran – meaning “Gathering Place”– for the 97 medical students currently studying at the Dubbo campus.

The purpose-built facility provides kitchen amenities, study spaces, and recreational areas, creating a dedicated environment for students to learn, collaborate, and host events.

The opening celebration featured a cultural dance performance by Dinawan Connections, highlighting the strong ties between the School of Rural Health and the local community.

Associate Professor Paul Lunney, Head of the Rural Clinical School, reflected on the long-standing commitment to rural medical education.

“Since 2001, we have had students from the Sydney Medical Program come to Dubbo to spend a year or more training with us... with the aim to give students an early exposure to what rural healthcare means,” he said.

Associate Professor Lunney noted that early immersion significantly increases the likelihood of graduates choosing careers in rural and regional Australia.

This mission expanded in 2022 with the launch of the Dubbo Stream, allowing students to complete the entire Doctor of Medicine (MD) program in Dubbo and across Western NSW. The fully immersive model aims to strengthen students’ connection to rural communities and encourage long-term practice in regional areas.

The impact is already visible. In 2025, the first cohort of 20 students completed their full four-year degree in Dubbo, with the majority accepting internships within regional NSW.

Fourth-year students Amy Malligan and Georgia Long spoke about the value of studying medicine in the Central West.

“The family I have made in Dubbo has been better than I could ever have imagined,” Georgia shared.

“Seeing people go from medical students to junior doctors, to doctors in the hospitals is so amazing... and to see the infrastructure and facilities of this campus grow with the number of students is also amazing,” she added.

The new student centre – made possible through a generous philanthropic donation – marks another milestone in the University’s commitment to supporting rural medical education, and ensuring students have the resources they need to thrive throughout their four-year MD journey in Dubbo.