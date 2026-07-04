As their famous name implies, the Brothers Grimm created some of the most terrifying yet entertaining fairytales in the European tradition — 'Cinderella,' 'Snow White', 'Little Red Riding Hood', and 'Hansel and Gretel'.

With a new take on these old classics, Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) is set to host the smash-hit Shake & Stir production 'GRIMM' next week.

'GRIMM' is based on the legendary tales of Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm, reimagined and recreated into an intense, irreverent and nightmare-inducing show, DRTCC performing arts and venues coordinator Tiffany Rowland said.

"Shake & Stir are an incredible company and always bring their unique storytelling style to the stage," Tiffany said.

"'GRIMM' will have audiences delighted with its wickedly funny dialogue, incredible set design and fabulous costuming," she added.

From the company behind the award-winning stage spectacles 'Dracula', 'George's Marvellous Medicine' and 'Jane Eyre' comes this bold adaptation of tales from the Brothers Grimm in a bewitching theatre experience.

Adapted by Nelle Lee and directed by Daniel Evans, with costumes by Australian fashion icon Paul McCann, audiences can expect a lavish, loud and lively night.

'GRIMM' will be performed during the July school holidays on Tuesday, July 7, from 7.30pm. Attendees can also bundle this production with two other shows from the 2026 program to become a season subscriber and unlock a range of benefits.

Tickets are available at drtcc.com.au, by phoning 6801 4378, or by dropping in to the DRTCC box office.

Note: The production contains adult themes, sexual references, simulated violence and gore, infrequent coarse language, depiction of alcohol consumption, smoke effects, strobe lighting and loud sound effects. Patrons are recommended to be over 14.