The realignment of the Newell Hwy for Alkane’s Tomingley Gold Extension Project commenced on Monday, July 20, bringing changed traffic conditions and the temporary closure of the South Tomingley Rest Area for up to six months.

Transport for NSW (TFNSW) has advised that work will include the construction of temporary and permanent roads near the existing highway, including tie-in work at the South Tomingley Rest Area and Back Tomingley West Road.

Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays, weather permitting. No work will take place on Sundays or public holidays.

Temporary traffic changes including reduced speed limits, single lane closures and traffic control will be in place during this work.

Motorists should allow up to five minutes extra travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers, TFNSW said.

To minimise impacts on motorists, temporary toilet facilities will be installed for the duration of the closure at the North Peak Hill Rest Area, about 11 kilometres south of the South Tomingley Rest Area.