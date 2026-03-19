It’s been the main route to and from Sydney for nearly 200 years, but cracks in a convict-built bridge on Victoria Pass on the Great Western Highway have caused the thoroughfare to be closed for urgent repairs for at least the next three months.

Recent geo-technical assessments at Mitchell’s Causeway (the “Convict Bridge”) has led to crews working around the clock carrying out repairs after a defect was identified in early March on both the eastbound lane and the pavement of the westbound lane.

To help alleviate the expected traffic delays this closure will no doubt create, the NSW Government has timetabled extra rail, coach and bus services to support Blue Mountains and Central West communities.

Following the closure, traffic is now being diverted at Lithgow to travel along Main Street, Chifley Road, and the Darling Causeway before rejoining the highway at Mount Victoria.

Heavy vehicle operators are advised that the detour along Main Street, Chifley Road and the Darling Causeway is suitable for general access vehicles and Performance Based Standards (PBS) Level 1 heavy vehicles up to 20 metres long. Restricted access heavy vehicle operators who are unable to travel on an approved Notice Network are advised to delay their journeys, Minister for Roads and Regional Transport, Jenny Aitchison, said.

“I will be honest and upfront to the people of the Blue Mountains and the Central West: this closure… is incredibly serious; I understand that this is difficult news, but people deserve honesty and they deserve clarity,” Ms Aitchison revealed.

“This is not a short-term repair job; we are dealing with a major geo-technical failure on a fragile and historic section of road, and it must be assessed and repaired properly,” she concluded.

Road users can view the incident details on the LiveTraffic app and click ’follow’ to receive a notification every time the incident is updated with new information.

Descending from Mount Victoria to Hartley, construction of Victoria Pass from 1830–838 featured a massive stone-walled causeway designed to cross the steep descent.

It remains a critical route for road traffic, known for its scenic views and engineering history, with nearby historical sites including Berghofer’s Pass.