A crane has partially collapsed at a construction site in Dubbo’s CBD after a sudden and severe storm swept through the area on Thursday afternoon, with no injuries reported.

The incident occurred about 4pm at the No.1 Church Street site, where strong winds caused significant damage to the crane, resulting in its partial collapse. All workers on site, including the crane operator, were safely evacuated.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, a spokesperson for the development confirmed “there have been no injuries, and that the crane operator, along with all staff, contractors and tradespeople on site are safe and accounted for”.

Emergency services responded swiftly, securing the area and assisting with initial safety measures. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the vicinity while assessments continue.

“The site has been secured and will remain closed while structural engineers undertake a full assessment,” the spokesperson said.

Inspectors from SafeWork NSW are also attending as part of standard protocol, with checks underway to ensure there is no further risk to surrounding properties or the public.

The spokesperson described the incident as “an extremely unfortunate and unpredictable weather event”, reiterating that safety remains the top priority.

Work at the site will not resume until engineers deem it safe.