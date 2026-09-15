Wellington's Stray Notes choir has recently been busy rehearsing and competing in the Dubbo and Wellington eisteddfods in a number of different classes at both events.

"The adjudicators were very impressed with lots of praise and encouragement and feedback was very positive," a spokesperson told Dubbo Photo News.

Stray Notes has recently joined under the umbrella of the Macquarie Conservatorium to further their musical journey as they work towards their 30th anniversary to be celebrated next year.

"The Macquarie Conservatorium will be able to offer further musical opportunities for choirs and combined choirs, so it is an exciting new partnership," the spokesperson added.

Currently the Stray Notes choristers are preparing and learning new repertoires for their end of year concert, and will also be looking to increase their community performances under the stewardship of Lindy Blekemore, the Musical Director and Conductor of Stray Notes.

"New members to Stray Notes are very welcome, whether Alto, Soprano, Bass or Tenor, and more male singers would be great," the spokesperson said.

"For more information to join the choir please contact Macquarie Conservatorium."