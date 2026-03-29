Structural engineers have confirmed there is no structural damage to the building at No.1 Church Street in Dubbo, as recovery efforts intensify following the partial collapse of the site's crane during Thursday’s intense storm.

An update issued on Sunday confirmed the building assessment had been completed, with damage deemed “superficial and can be repaired”.

The site remains under the control of SafeWork NSW, which will continue to oversee operations until it is safe for work to resume.

Recovery preparations are now well advanced, with heavy machinery arriving in the Dubbo CBD. A 430-tonne crane has been mobilised to the site, and approximately 15 truckloads of equipment delivered so far. A second crane is expected to arrive on Monday, March 30, to assist with the complex recovery operation.

SafeWork NSW engineers are scheduled to return to the site on Monday morning, with further meetings planned as authorities finalise an action plan for the next phase of works.

Traffic restrictions and safety measures remain in place, with an exclusion zone continuing to affect parts of the CBD. Bligh Street is closed between Wingewarra and Talbragar Streets, while Church Street remains shut between Bligh and Macquarie Streets, along with the Tracker Riley Walkway.

Authorities have urged the public to follow all signage and directions while recovery efforts are ongoing.

“We thank the community for their continued support, patience and understanding, as well as emergency services and Dubbo Regional Council for their ongoing assistance,” a statement from the developers on Sunday said.

Officials also reiterated that worker welfare remains a priority. “Safety remains our highest priority, and we are taking every step to manage the situation responsibly.”