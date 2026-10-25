The life and times of a 19th century hangman may seem a macabre subject for an art exhibition but, one might suppose, Old Dubbo Gaol is at least be the perfect venue for such a show!

This unique series of works about a travelling executioner who hanged dozens of his fellow citizens is designed to provide a new “immersive visitor experience” for Dubbo's favourite tourist attraction.

Mudgee-based artist Michael Bourke created the ghoulish collection of 25 artworks featuring “Nosey Bob”, the travelling executioner who conducted hangings at Dubbo as well as in other statewide prisons during his record tenure in the job – hey, It’s a living!

Inspiration for the grim collection came to Bourke after reading Rachel Franks’ book about Robert “Nosey Bob” Howard.

“I was expecting a monster, but instead I found an incredibly-complex and contradictory person making the best of a terrible situation,” Bourke explained.

“The paintings show just how strange and cruel the world can be but, more importantly, they are filled with humour, playfulness and beauty. I have tried to show that each and every one of us suffers, and that each and every one of us is worthy of love,” he added.

Nosey Bob was the state executioner (principal hangman) from 1877–1903 and, before that, the hangman's assistant.

His first hanging as principal hangman was at Old Dubbo Gaol in 1877, and he was involved in a total of 62 executions, 59 of them as principal hangman, ultimately becoming NSW’s longest-serving state executioner.

The temporary art exhibition will add a “contemporary artistic lens” to Nosey Bob’s time as the travelling executioner, Old Dubbo Gaol Coordinator Jane Bendall believes.

“The artworks invite visitors to consider his role as a travelling executioner and the broader social and emotional dimensions of the justice system during this period,” Ms Bendall explained.

“We are excited to work alongside Michael Bourke to bring his exhibition to the Old Dubbo Gaol and deliver a unique experience unlike anything previously offered at the site,” she added.

Visitors will also gain a deeper understanding of the infamous Nosey Bob and his connection to the Old Dubbo Gaol. Residents of the Dubbo Local Government Area can visit the Old Dubbo Gaol and see this exhibition for free, simply by showing proof of residency. Out-of-towners, unfortunately, will have to pay!

The exhibition will “hang” until late November.