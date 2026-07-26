Local not-for-profit organisations, community groups, volunteers and service providers are being invited to have their say as part of a new initiative designed to strengthen and connect the community sector across the Dubbo Local Government Area.

For many organisations, limited funding, volunteer shortages, governance requirements and increasing compliance demands have made it more difficult to deliver vital services.

Many groups also operate in isolation, often facing the same challenges without opportunities to collaborate or share resources.

Delivered by NFP Guide Foundation, the Community Capacity Program aims to build a stronger, more sustainable and collaborative not-for-profit sector.

This project is supported by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR), through funding from the Australian Government’s Future Drought Fund and NFP Guide.

The Community Capacity Program will help address local NFP needs through a two-stage approach.

In July 2026, NFP Guide Foundation will host community consultation sessions across Dubbo, Wellington, Geurie and Stuart Town, along with two online sessions. Participants will be invited to share the challenges their organisations face and identify the skills, resources and support they need most.

The feedback gathered will be used to design a tailored 10-month workshop and support program, commencing in September 2026, ensuring the training provided responds directly to local needs.

Importantly, the consultation findings will also be combined into a single report for Dubbo Regional Council, providing a united voice for the local not-for-profit sector and helping inform future community planning and advocacy.

Consultation has already taken place in Dubbo (July 21), Stuart Town (July 22) and Wellington (July 23), with additional sessions scheduled for Dubbo (July 28) and Geurie (July 29). The two online sessions will take place on July 28. Groups can sign up to attend any of the scheduled sessions at https://forms.gle/3Uv41jhVtr5iFg3M8.

Founder of the NFP Guide Foundation, Natalie Bramble, said the project aims to bring the NFP sector together.

"What we’ve heard over the last three years delivering the volunteer expo and talking with community is that they all have the same needs – they’re losing volunteers, need more access and support to develop projects and win grants and overcome compliance and governance burdens” she said.

"Rather than organisations tackling these issues on their own, this project is about bringing the sector together, identifying common priorities and building practical solutions that strengthen our whole community," Natalie added.

Participating organisations will benefit from networking opportunities, stronger collaboration with other community groups, access to targeted training, and the opportunity to influence the future direction of support services in the region.

Without greater collaboration, many organisations risk continuing to experience volunteer burnout, funding challenges and increasing isolation, the foundation believes.

Community groups, charities, sporting clubs, volunteer organisations and service providers are encouraged to attend one of the consultation sessions and help shape a stronger future for the sector.

“Together, we can build a more connected, resilient and sustainable community,” the foundation concluded.

Further information can be obtained from the NFP Guide Foundation at nfpguide.org.au.