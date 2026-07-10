Her Excellency, the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, and Mr Dennis Wilson visited three different locations in Dubbo on the final day of their central west tour on Saturday, June 27.

The vice-regal couple visited the NSW Central West Muslims Association Inc (NSWCWMA), Dubbo PCYC, and the NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) Training Academy.

At the NSWCWMA, the Governor and Mr Wilson learned about the many community programs managed by the local public benevolent organisation.

"Her Excellency expressed her appreciation for the breadth and impact of our community services. Mr Dennis Wilson also made positive comments regarding the Association’s philanthropic work and its contribution to supporting the broader community," a spokesperson told Dubbo Photo News.

"It was a valuable opportunity to showcase the impact of our programs and the partnerships that make these initiatives possible."

At Dubbo PCYC, the vice-regal couple enjoyed a KinderGym class with some of the city's youngest residents, while at the RFS, the visit included meeting members of the Learning and Development team and students undertaking an aviation training course.

Hosted by Acting Commissioner Kelly Quandt AFSM, the RFS visit provided an opportunity to showcase the facilities and programs that prepare NSW RFS volunteers and staff to protect communities across the state.

The tour, which began on June 23, also visited Orange, Mudgee, Gulgong, Mullamuddy, Dunedoo and Gilgandra.