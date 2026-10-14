Wellington Lions are having a special sale with all DVDs now just five copies for $10 and half the marked price for any boxed sets.

It’s the same for CDs , which are also just five for $10, Club Secretary, Chris Hardy said.

“Many items are coming in every day so thank you to all the people who are making this possible with their donations of books, CDs, DVDs, board games, and jigsaw puzzles,” Chris revealed.

“We would like every child to come in and choose a free children’s book, as our Preloved Books premises have been open every day during the school holidays, except for the public holiday and Sundays,” she added.

The bookshop hours are Monday to Friday 10–2pm, and 9.30am–1.30pm Saturdays at their shop at 9–10 Namina Crescent, opposite the Commonwealth Bank.

The Wellington Lions Club also meets twice monthly on Mondays at Wellington Soldiers Memorial Club. For details, see the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.

“We recently had a talk from the lovely ladies who volunteer for ‘Hear Our Heart Ear Bus’, who explained what they do for our children and how they run it,” Chris said.

“This is one of the charities that the Wellington Lions have supported in the past, but the charity is in dire straits, and needs more financial help,” she concluded.

Wellington Lions would love to hear from anyone interested in working with members at barbecues and the bookshop. Contact president John on 0414 880 644.