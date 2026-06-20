“For one night, we sleep outside. For too many, it’s every night.”

These words from Club Dubbo CEO Brett Lane signify the importance of this week’s community sleepout event to raise much-needed funds to directly support Dubbo individuals and families experiencing hardship.

Club Dubbo and the Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre Ltd (Connecting Community Services) have joined forces to host the inaugural Club Dubbo CEO & Community Sleepout 2026 on June 18.

While past sleepout events have taken place at Old Dubbo Gaol, this year participants decided to camp out on the balcony at Club Dubbo and enjoy a hearty breakfast the next morning. People were encouraged to come and show their support at the event, to raise funds to strengthen local support for those experiencing homelessness across the region, or donate online.

“There are people in our community quietly facing impossible choices every day – choosing between food and bills, warmth and survival, dignity and hardship,” Mr Lane said in the lead-up to the event.

“Money raised in Dubbo will stay [here] to ultimately support individuals and families with practical assistance such as food relief and essential support services via local providers, including Help A Mate Dubbo,” he added.

Clubs across NSW play a vital role in assisting their communities. It’s a commitment the new Club Dubbo CEO is keen to see benefit local causes – like ensuring people experiencing hardship in the Dubbo community are not forgotten.

This is especially important as homelessness and housing insecurity are growing community concerns, and Dubbo is not immune.

The number of people sleeping rough in NSW has risen by five per cent since 2025, with 2308 people recorded in the 2026 survey, carried out between February 23 and March 19, according to the NSW Government’s annual Street Count, which provides a snapshot of homelessness across the state.

“A warm bed. A safe home. A meal on the table. For many, these are everyday comforts. For others in our community, these are daily uncertainties,” said sleepout participant Michelle Redden, CEO of Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre Ltd.

“I encourage community leaders, businesses, organisations, and residents to support the Club Dubbo CEO & Community Sleepout 2026.

“It’s a powerful community initiative raising awareness and vital support for individuals and families experiencing hardship across our region,” she added.

These sentiments were echoed by Dubbo mayor, Cr Josh Black.

“When we see people forced into situations like this, it’s more than likely because the system has failed,” mayor Black said.

“It’s community resilience, driven by volunteers and supported by community groups, charities, clubs, and councils that can bridge that gap and assist the vulnerable in times of need.

“This is a great initiative to keep funds in Dubbo,” the mayor concluded.

For more information on how to donate, visit www.clubdubbo.com.au.