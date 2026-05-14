It’s been a year since former Gunnedah mayor and former chair of the Country Mayors Association, Jamie Chaffey, was elected as the Federal Member for Parkes replacing retiring member Mark Coulton.

Mr Chaffey has travelled far and wide across his electorate – the seventh largest electorate in Australia geographically, covering 406,000 square kilometres of NSW – and reflected on his first year in a recent statement.

“This first year has made me even more deeply aware of the challenges regional Australians face,” he said.

“There have been decisions made by the Albanese Government that cut at the foundations of what it means to live in a regional area.

“Most recently, we have seen the outright denial that there is any fuel crisis followed by the sudden realisation that our country has a problem. If fuel stops, Australia stops,” he added.

Mr Chaffey said that regional people have faced escalating challenges.

“[These] include the cost of living, changes to gun laws without consultation, changes to water laws, uncertainty over wind, solar and battery projects, lack of access to aged care and childcare, and shocking cuts to the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

“I have spoken out in Parliament about each of these concerns, and will continue to do so,” he added.

Recently Mr Chaffey has been in Broken Hill attending events and activities, attended Anzac Day services in Pallamallawa and Moree, events in Gunnedah and a citizenship ceremony in Dubbo, before visiting Brisbane to meet with stakeholders in the fuel industry to discuss the future supply of fuel for the country.

This week he has returned to Canberra Parliament for the federal government’s budget announcement.

“I am already concerned about some of the information coming out ahead of the budget and intend to take a close look at what it will have to offer the people of the Parkes electorate,” he said.

“Thank you to the people of the Parkes electorate – whether you are in Bourke or Barmedman, Cobar or Coonamble, Wee Waa or Wilcannia. It’s an honour to represent you,” Mr Chaffey concluded.