Late last month, the The Reverend Bill Crews Foundation combined with the Australian Army and Yindemarra Aboriginal Services in a mammoth project to deliver 3000 food hampers to families in need across central west NSW.

“Operation Christmas Cheer” transported the hampers from Sydney on November 22 with the assistance of the Australian Army.

From there, local charities were able to distribute the hampers to families in 12 remote communities including Menindee, Bourke, Brewarrina and Trangie.

It’s all in a day’s work for Reverent Bill Crews, whose foundation has supported homeless and vulnerable people for more than 30 years.

The foundation that bears his name provides assistance to address the cause and effect of homelessness, poverty, and unemployment through food provision, social welfare and education support.

“Our hope is to make Christmas that little bit brighter for families doing it tough in the central west,” Reverend Bill Crews said of the hamper delivery mission.

“Many of these towns have no major supermarkets and families there are already struggling to feed their families, let alone be able to afford Christmas” he added.

The project started back in August, with hundreds of volunteers packing the Christmas hampers destined for the central west. Each hamper included essentials like tinned ham, crackers, long-life milk, tinned fruit and coffee, as well as festive Christmas treats like puddings, mince pies and custard.

Dubbo Photo News understands Operation Christmas Cheer was a training exercise for Army Reserve soldiers, with key objectives including the planning and conduct of multi-day road transport operations, specialist driver training, leadership and resilience training, and community liaison and engagement.

“Seeing the troops roll into town with their precious cargo and the smiles on the faces of community members who’ve gathered to welcome them is what it’s all about,” Reverend Crews explained.

This year’s hamper drive was held in honour of Aunty Rhonda Towney, esteemed Aboriginal Elder and founder of Yindyamarra Aboriginal Services, who passed away in May this year and was instrumental in establishing the hamper service for her local community of Peak Hill.