Just popped up to welcome and thank our new vets and spoke with Dr Grace Glynn, who's very happy with the warm reception she and Dr Angus Blackwood have received from our locals.

Their support team start this week – reception, nurses etc.

Narromine has been without a full time local vet for about five years. Dr Ross Pedrana was a vet in the 1970’s and operated out of a back room that used to be W. Bourke Real Estate in Dandaloo St, Narromine. Ross later built the current vet clinic on the corner of Tomingley Road and Dappo Road, Narromine.

Ross and Dr Don Crosby joined forces, and had up to five vets working from the same vet hospital during the 1980’s. Ross and Don later dissolved their partnership and set up different practices in Dubbo.

Don continued to operate the Narromine Vet Hospital, as well as one in Dubbo. When Don sold his practice, the new owner decided to close the Narromine clinic.

I am absolutely thrilled that we now have our very own vets back in Narromine.

We have had a vet who has been attending the saleyards every fortnight to provide microchipping and vaccinations, that has been very helpful. This vet was not able to perform any surgery, or after hours emergency response.

Our new vets are able to perform X-rays, surgery, and all other services for our livestock and loved companion animals.

I welcome the Western Plains Medical Service to Narromine. We are so grateful you have chosen Narromine to start up your veterinary clinic.